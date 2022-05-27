Special meeting of EC on 30-31 May

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The European Council (EC)will discuss Ukraine, defence, energy and food security on 30-31 May.

The European Council will discuss the latest developments in relation to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

EU leaders will discuss continued EU support to Ukraine, particularly huma-nitarian, financial, material and political support.

The European Council will discuss EU security and defence in the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, including how to strengthen resilience and increase its capacity through investments.

EU leaders will also take into account the analysis on defence investment gaps, put forward by the Euro-pean Commission in cooperation with the European Defence Agency, as well as the Commission’s proposal for strengthening the Euro-pean industrial and technological base. The EC will review progress in phasing out the EU’s dependency on Russian fossil fuel, oil and coal imports as soon as possible.

In this context, EU leaders will also discuss the ‘RePowerEU Plan’, presented by the European Com-mission on 18 May 2022.

The European Council will discuss food security, including international coo-rdination and how to ensure a comprehensive global approach.

Jens will visit Spain: On 29-30 May 2022, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Spain to mark the 40th Anniversary of Spain’s accession to NATO.

Stoltenberg will meet with the President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sánchez, members of his government and senior Spanish civilian and military officials.