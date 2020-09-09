F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati visited Torkham Border (Khyber District) along with members of National Assembly Muhammad Iqbal Khan and Gul Dad Khan.

The Federal Minister met heads of government agencies on the border.

The heads of the security agencies briefed the Federal Minister on border management and the present situations.

Azam Khan Swati inspected various places and checkpoints on Torkham border.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati appreciated the efforts of the security

agencies.

He said that drugs are smuggled from Afghanistan to our country and drug smugglers are enemies of our nation.

Therefore, strict measures should be taken to curb drugs trafficking.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati further instructed that everything should be closely monitored and checked to save our country from this curse because drugs are destroying our young generation.

The Federal Minister further said that all possible efforts will be made for the prevention and eradication of drugs as it is our national duty to eradicate it and we will not leave drug dealers and smugglers

anywhere.

Muhammad Azam Khan Swati announced that ANF check posts, offices and special police station of ANF will be established at Torkham Border which will be equipped with modern scientific screening system.