Spectacular views of the ocean in underwater hotel rooms

Monitoring Desk

Scattered around the globe, several hotels are offering unique accommodations that literally let you sleep with the fishes. Whether you’ve been humming Under the Sea or you count Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea as a favorite novel, these underwater hotels are the perfect escape.

Every few years, plans for a new, grand underwater resort seem to appear. But in actuality, building underwater is no easy feat due to environmental concerns and financial obstacles. So, where can one actually stay if you want to call and book a room tonight?

Don’t worry, there are several options ranging from spare and spartan to full, opulent luxury. Whatever you choose, it’s sure to be a memorable stay.

Atlantis the Palm (Dubai, UAE)

The Underwater Suites at the Atlantis the Palm in Dubai are a lesson in luxury. The enormous floor-to-ceiling windows allowing a view of marine life from your bed are just the icing on the cake. Named Poseidon and Neptune after the gods of the sea, the sprawling suites also come with 24-hour butler service. And while the suites aren’t under the sea, their views of the 65,000 marine animals of Ambassador Lagoon aquarium create the illusion.

Resorts World Sentosa (Singapore)

Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore offers 11 Ocean Suites built as townhouses on two levels. Divided into land on the upper, living area and sea, in the underwater sleeping chambers, the suites offer the best of both worlds. Your personal butler will cater to you as you take in the view of the world’s largest aquarium.

Manta Resort (Tanzania)

Located off Pemba Island on the Zanzibar archipelago, the Manta Resort is the definition of tropical luxury. The floating hotel offers breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and African coastline from above and a unique perspective on what lies below in its sunken bedrooms. With each room placed about 13 feet below sea level, relaxing in the ocean has never been so easy.

Hilton’s Conrad Rangali Island Resort (Maldives)

In late 2018, the Rangali Island Resort opened what they’ve called the “world’s first underwater villa.” The Muraka can sleep nine people and is filled with luxury touches to make your time in the Maldives even more special. The two-level structure has a lower level sunk 16 feet below sea level with a master suite, bathroom, and lounge. Up above, a gym, butler’s quarters, security quarters, second living room, kitchen, bar, and deck provide all the rest and relaxation your party will need for an unforgettable vacation.

Reefsuites (Queensland, Australia)

Reefsuites is Australia’s first underwater accommodation on the Great Barrier Reef. Moored 40 nautical miles off the coast of Queensland’s Airlie Beach, the pontoon also serves daytrippers who wish to take in the Hardy Reef.

While there are rooms available on the pontoon, only a lucky few will get to descend underwater for the evening. Two underwater rooms are available, giving guests the opportunity to wake up viewing the marine life. Included in the stay package is a scenic cruise to arrive at the pontoon and options for snorkeling and a semi-submarine tour.

Utter Inn (Vasteras, Sweden)

Want to sleep underwater but can’t afford a steep price? This quaint underwater cabin in Sweden might be the perfect solution. The Utter Inn was designed by a local artist and while it appears to be a typical Swedish house floating on water, it actually has a small bedroom sunk about 10 feet below the surface. No frills or fuss, it makes a great weekend getaway at just $250 a night.

Jules’ Undersea Lodge (Key Largo, Florida)

Another, slightly more budget-friendly, option is aptly named after Jules Verne. Located off the Florida coast near Puerto Rico, Jules’ Undersea Lodge is actually the world’s oldest underwater hotel. This former research center is perfect for intrepid travelers who won’t mind having to scuba dive 21 feet down into the main foyer. Once inside, the cozy rooms are perfect for couples and you can even order in a chef, who will scuba down to cook for you.

Bambu Indah Hotel (Bali, Indonesia)

While the Bambu Indah Hotel in Bali isn’t underwater, the view from its Udang House is so incredible, we had to include it. The tempered glass floor gives spectacular views into the shrimp pond the house was built upon, meaning you could spend hours lounging and gazing at the marine activity while in bed. Unfortunately, the hotel is currently closed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but here’s hoping that it will open again soon.

InterContinental Shimao Wonderland (Shanghai, China)

The InterContinental Shimao Wonderland, located close the Shanghai, finally opened to the public in late 2018 after a decade of construction. Architects Atkins Design built the futuristic, luxury accommodations into the side of a quarry. The 370-room hotel includes two underwater levels holding a restaurant and guest rooms. There is an artificial waterfall on site and guests are encouraged to partake in water sports in the hotel’s large sports center.

Courtesy: My Modern Met