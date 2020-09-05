SPI inflation increases 0.8 pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on September 03, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.80 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 136.11 points against 135.03 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.47 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.06 percent increase and went up from 141.50 points in last week to 143.00 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 1.01 percent, 0.90, percent; 0.86 percent and 0.69 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of six items were decreased, 20 items increased while that of 25 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included bananas, sugar, mash pulse,rice (Basmati broken) masoor pulse and wheat flour.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, eggs, chicken, potatoes, match box, garlic, garm pulse, LPG Cylinder, cooked beef, firewood, curd, toilet soap, vegetable ghee, washing soap, gur, cooking oil (loose), moong pulse, vegetable ghee (tin) and milk (fresh).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), bread, mutton, milk (powdered) mustard oil, salt, chillies, tea (packet),cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal,, gents chappal, ladies

sandal, electricity charges, gas

charges, energy saver, petrol, diesel and telephone call charges.