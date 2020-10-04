SPI weekly inflation increases 0.71%

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 1st, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.71 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 139.01 points against 138.03 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.43 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.85 percent increase and went up from 145.26 points in last week to 146.49 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs 44,175 per month also increased by 0.82 percent, 0.77, percent; 0.75 percent and 0.64 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 02 items decreased, 24 items increased while that of 24 items remained constant. The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included chicken diesel, bananas and mash pulse.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included onions, tomatoes, chicken, eggs, garlic, potatoes, moong pulse, LPG Cylinder, milk (powdered), gur, vegetable ghee, bread, sugar, mustard oil, vegetable ghee, rice (Basmati broken) energy saver, gram pulse, wheat flour, beef, cooking oil, firewood, masoor pulse and rice (Irri-6).

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included mutton, milk (fresh), curd, salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, washing soap, match box, petrol, telephone local call and toilet soap.