Spinner Noman Ali bags ICC’s prestigious men’s Player of the Month award

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani spinner Noman Ali bagged the International Cricket Council’s ‘Men’s Player of the Month’ award for October, cricket’s global governing body said on Tuesday, for his stellar 20 wickets in last month’s Test series against England that helped his team secure a 2-1 series victory.

Ali took 11 wickets in the second Test match against England in Multan while he grabbed nine wickets in the second Test to ensure Pakistan beat England. In the first Test, Pakistan beat England by 152 runs while in the second, they completed a nine-wicket rout of the former ODI world champions.

Ali and spinner Sajid Khan were both picked up for the second and third Test matches in Multan and Rawalpindi, respectively, after Pakistan dropped cricket stars Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and pacer Naseem Shah. The gamble paid off, as Khan and Ali spun Pakistan to a series victory on pitches that were made spin-friendly by curators via large fans and heaters.

“I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month and deeply grateful to all my teammates who helped me put my best performances forward to help Pakistan win a historic home Test series against England,” Ali said in a statement shared by the ICC. “It is always exciting to be a part of such memorable wins for your country.”

The award win comes after Noman entered the top ten of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings for the first time last month, bowling expertly in tandem with Khan. This was the career-best figures for the left-arm Pakistani spinner.

Ali also contributed with the bat in the first innings of the third Test match in Rawalpindi, playing an impressive 45-run knock at number nine to help his side gain an impressive 77-run lead.

Ali, a Test specialist, could next feature in Pakistan’s Test series against South Africa. The green shirts are scheduled to play two Test matches in the African country, three ODIs and three T20Is in December and January 2025.

West Indies will also tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series in January 2025.