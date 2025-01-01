Spontini pizza in Riyadh

Rahaf Jambi

Spontini pizza at Roshn Front in Riyadh has made its much-anticipated Saudi debut. Hailing from Milan, this casual restaurant chain, renowned for its pizza by the slice, was established in 1953.

The first location, off Corso Buenos Aires, quickly gained fame for its unique offerings. The recipes have apparently remained unchanged over the decades, ensuring that the beloved pizza al taglio retains its original taste.

During my visit, I tried the margherita pizza, and one slice was more than enough—thick, fluffy, and bursting with flavor, reminiscent of the branch in Italy. We also sampled the lasagna, which, while full of flavor, did not quite align with my personal tastes.

To round off the meal, we indulged in a refreshing tiramisu dessert that was perfectly chilled.

Spontini currently operates over 20 stores across Italy and Japan, serving signature thick, fluffy pizzas and delicious slices worldwide.

Customers can expect all the Italian classics, including lasagna, various pizzas, and delightful desserts like creme brulee and profiteroles.

The venue prides itself on using fresh, fully Italian ingredients. Each pizza is crafted artisanally, with dough carefully kneaded and leavened daily. Picture a thick slice with a crispy base, soft dough, an ample helping of signature sauce, and a generous layer of cheese — it is a pizza lover’s dream.

Expanding into the Middle East in collaboration with Al-Shaya Group in 2018, Spontini opened in Kuwait and Qatar before arriving in Riyadh.

