Sport greats pledge to take Pakistan to new heights

ISLAMABAD (APP): As the nation dons the green and white to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, Pakistan’s sporting heroes have come forward with more than just messages of congratulation.

The legends, whose feats have raised the country’s stature on the global stage, have expressed a shared pledge to take Pakistan to new heights in the world of sports.

Across hockey fields, squash courts, boxing rings and Olympic arenas, these icons have not only brought home medals and trophies but also inspired the generations to come. Talking to APP, they have expressed a renewed commitment to steer the nation toward a brighter, more prosperous future in sports.

They also pledged to uphold the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Former hockey great, Khawaja Junaid while congratulating the nation on the Independence Day, underlined the need to focus on grassroots to revive the national game of hockey. “Our future in hockey lies in our youth,” said Junaid, who has recently been appointed as focal person on Sports for Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

“We need to invest in our young players, giving them the training and resources they need to shine on the global stage. On this Independence Day, I pledge to work towards nurturing the next generation of hockey stars,” added Khawaja, who also runs a hockey academy.

Pakistan’s pro pugilist Muhammad Waseem said, “Wherever we go in the world, we recognize that there is no place like home (Pakistan). We should make our country a strong and powerful nation.” He expressed his gratitude to the country, saying, “This country has given me everything; this is my identity.”

President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt. Col. (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua emphasized the importance of self-belief, hard work and dedication, saying, “We have to take our nation forward and feel the freedom that we enjoy in our country.”

Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman said, “Pakistan has given us a lot. This is the time to work together to take our beloved country forward.”

He urged the need to celebrate Independence Day with a renewed resolve to make sacrifices for the country’s safety, survival and security. Recalling his accomplishment as a player he said, “Whatever I have achieved today is because of my country. This country has given me a lot. I got the opportunity to represent Pakistan at the international level with pride.”

Former squash player Amir Atlas said, “Pakistan is our beloved country, and our forefathers sacrificed a lot to have a separate homeland. We should value our freedom.” He wished all Pakistanis a ‘Happy Independence Day’, saying, “Pakistan Zindabad! (Long Live Pakistan).”

Tennis ace Aqeel Khan expressed his love for the country, saying, “We have got our country after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. I wish all Pakistanis a very Happy Independence Day!

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said sports unite countries. There is no scarcity of talent in our country. We will have to identify this talent and polish it to earn laurels at the international level.

The words and commitments of these legends offer a powerful reminder of the nation’s potential. Their voices, filled with pride and determination, inspire hope that the future of sports in Pakistan can indeed be brighter than its illustrious past.