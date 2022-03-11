Sports activities play a vital role in human life’s growth: Inam

F.P. Report

Islamabad: Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Inam Ghani said that sports activities play a vital role in human life’s growth, formation, and development. A sound mind is found in a sound body, and sports play a pivotal role in aligning the human mind in the right direction.

He was addressed as chief guest in the closing ceremony of the 11th NHMP Annual Sports Festival, 2022, held at NH&MP Training College. Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG Inksar Khan Afghan, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, DIG Motorways Dr Mazher ul Haq Kakakhail, DIG Central Muhammad Saleem, DIG Malik Yousaf, SSP Hashmat Kamal, Sector Commanders and other senior police officers and officials were also present on occasion. In the week-long Sports Festival, 08 teams from different zones participated in Cricket, Football, Tug of War, Basketball, Volley Ball, Shooting, Shot Put, Javelin Throw, Chess, Table Tennis, Badminton and Athletic competitions. Training College won the title of Best Zone by winning 14 Gold Medals managed to defend it as champion.

The Training College tug of war team remained unbeaten throughout the festival by winning the finals against Motorway Central 2 in the presence of Chief Guest. Addressing the occasion, IG Motorway Police Inam Ghani said that NHMP is renowned as a courteous, honest and helping force. Human resource development plays an imperative role in the success of any organization, while sports are vital in invigorating this resource, he added. He further said that sports are part of life, and enjoying win is the spirit of the game. IG NH&MP added that sports activities always create healthy competition in organizations.

He said that sports activities always generate an environment of tolerance, teamwork, and struggle to achieve success. Inspector General Inam Ghani advised officers to bring this spirit in the field to serve the department better. IG NH&MP congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam for organizing the sports festival in a befitting manner. IG NH&MP also congratulated the north zone and Commandant Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam for being a champion zone of the 11th sports festival 2022. IG further appreciated the female participants; he was happy to see their performances. He said that efforts are underway to ensure the participation of motorway police officers in National teams. He hoped that the officers and officials of NH&MP would maintain the standards of motorway police at every cost. Talking to media persons, he said his team of officers is striving hard to give timely promotions to officers and officials.

Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that sports activities are essential to boost the morale of any force, and he will try to organize different sports events besides this annual festival. IG NH&MP distributed prizes among the winning teams and players at the end of the event and handed over the Champion Trophy to Training College, which was declared as Best Zone.