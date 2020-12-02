Sports in Pictures

Monitoring Desk

SEATTLE — The reigning champs got one step closer to defending their title as Seattle beat Dallas, 1-0, on defender Shane O’Neill’s first goal as a Sounder. Next up: Seattle faces the winner of Thursday’s Sporting KC-Minnesota game in the Western Conference finals on Monday.

Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

LINGFIELD, England — Richard Patrick, riding Gallic Geordie (second from left), came from behind to win this steeplechase, one of a series of jump races held yesterday at Lingfield Park Racecourse in Surrey.

Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — England’s Danny Willett practices before the Golf in Dubai Championship tees off today at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. It’s one of two European Tour events this weekend, both leading up to next week’s season-ending Tour Championship, also held at Jumeirah. Full field.

Courtesy: Axios