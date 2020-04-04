Spot-fixers should be hanged: Miandad

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for forgiving players involved in spot-fixing.

While speaking in a YouTube video, Miandad stated that such players should be hanged for bringing their country name into disrepute.

“Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished. These things go against the teachings of our religion (Islam) and should be treated accordingly,” he said. “The people who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves.”

“PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no players even thinks about doing something like this,” he added.

He further stated that these activities are not acceptable on humanitarian grounds. “I will explain this from a spiritual perspective because players who do spot-fixing and gambling are not sincere with their parents and family members. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don’t deserve to live,” he said. “It is so easy for players to get involved in these corrupt practices, make money and then come back into the side through their sources.”

He urged cricketers to make a name for themselves by performing well on the field rather than adopting such corrupt practices. “Cricket is game which spread happiness. When you score a hundred the entire nation celebrates it. When we won the World Cup, the entire world praised us,” he said.