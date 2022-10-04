Spread of diseases rising in flood-hit Sindh areas

F.P. report

KARACHI: The spread of different diseases continues rising in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the outbreak of malaria and gastroenteritis is getting out of control in Shahdadkot. Another 10-year-old child has died of malaria, taking total death toll in the area to 36.

In Hyderabad district, various diseases continue to be reported in the relief camps set up for the flood-hit people.

According to the Health Department, 37 people suffered from diarrhea, 117 from skin diseases and six from eye infection in the relief camps during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 32 suspected and two confirmed cases of malaria were reported. 124 people complained of respiratory infection, and 220 people suffered from various other diseases.

As many as 581 people were given medical facilities during the last 24 hours.

In Tangwani, diseases are on rise due to accumulation of floodwater. Even after elapsing a month, the floodwater is yet to drain from the low-lying areas of Tangwani.

Mosquitoes are mushrooming on several feet high water in Mirani Mohalla, Madrasa Mohalla, Station Mahalla, and PTCL Road.

Hundreds of people are suffering from malaria, gastroenteritis, diarrhea and skin diseases in Tangwani and Kacha areas.

Patients, lacking resources to afford the fee of qualified doctors, are forced to go to the quacks.

Moreover, there is also a shortage of medicines for malaria and diarrhea, thanks to the negligence of the district administration.

People, who have got enough resources, prefer private hospitals to public ones due to the lack of facilities there.

Advance booking of trains banned till Oct 20

Advance booking of trains has been banned till October 20, for the train drivers have expressed fear of accidents due to the railway track that is still waterlogged at many places, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the ban will not be applicable to Rehman Baba Express and Khyber Mail—the trains that have already been restored.

Moreover, the ban will not be applicable to the trains that are to be restored from October 5.

It is to be noted here that the railway authorities had restored train operation in Karachi on October 2 last.