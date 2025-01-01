Spurs trigger extension in Son contract until 2026

LONDON (Agencies): Tottenham have triggered an option to extend forward Son Heung-min’s contract by a year, until the summer of 2026.

The 32-year-old joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has scored 169 goals in 431 appearances for the club.

The South Korea international has 125 goals and 68 assists in 320 Premier League outings.

“Brilliant,” said Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. “He’s already had an outstanding career at this football club.

“He’s played a big role in the last sort of 10 years, made an impact at the club and in the Premier League. It’s great to extend his stay.

“The ambition is to make sure he finishes his Tottenham career with some silverware.”

Son was part of a Tottenham side that reached the club’s first Champions League final in 2019, which Spurs lost to Liverpool, but he is yet to win a trophy with the club.

The north London side have made the announcement about his contract extension prior to the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at home to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Spurs are 12th in the Premier League this season, with Son scoring five goals and registering six assists in 17 top-flight appearances.