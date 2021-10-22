Sri Lanka bowl against Netherlands, who drop Ryan ten Doeschate

Sharjah (Cricinfo): Sri Lanka won the toss and decided bowl first against Netherlands in Sharjah.

Captain Dasun Shanaka, whose side has already qualified to the group stage, said they wanted to assess the conditions ahead of the Super 12s. “In the next group stage, we’ve got three games here so we want to be able to chase,” he said.

They made one change to their starting XI, with the misfiring Dinesh Chandimal sitting out and Charith Asalanka coming in.

Netherlands, who are already eliminated, made three changes to their side, including dropping the out-of-form Ryan ten Doeschate, who will be retiring from professional cricket at the end of the year. Ben Cooper came in for ten Doeschate, while Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover replaced Timm van der Gugten and Logan van Beek.

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands: 1 Max O’Dowd, 2 Stephan Myburgh, 3 Ben Cooper, 4 Colin Ackerman, 5 Bas de Leede, 6 Scott Edwards (wk), 7 Roelof van der Merwe, 8 Pieter Seelar (capt), 9 Fred Klaassen, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Brandon Glover