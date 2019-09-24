Sri Lanka cricket team arrived in Karachi for ODI series

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The Sri Lankan team have landed in Karachi and looking forward to witnessing the enthusiastic Karachiites when they take on the field on September 27 against Pakistan in the first ODI of three-match series.

The Irelanders got a warm welcome by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s official at Jinnah Terminal and moved to the local amid tight security. Visitors will rest today and practice tomorrow at National Stadium Karachi (NSK)where three ODIs are scheduled on September 27, 29 and October 2, respectively. On the other hand, Pakistani players also welcomed the visiting players and hoping to see an energetic crowd at the NSK as usual. National team’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed asked crazy cricket fans of Karachi to cheer both the teams on the ground.

“It will be a historic moment for me and the whole of Pakistan as white-ball international cricket returns. I want Karachiites to support the game,” he said in a statement released by the PCB. Sarfraz’s deputy Babar Azam is happy to be a part of this historic series and more importantly for representing Pakistan as the vice-captain.

“Friday will be one of my biggest days when I will take the field as Pakistan vice-captain. I will want the entire country as well as the National Stadium crowd to make this a day to remember for me” the middle-order batsman said. Pakistan team’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who was the part of last ODI series being played at NSK against Sri Lanka 2009, said that this series will be an emotional one for him from many aspects.

“Friday’s match will be an emotional one for me as I played at the National Stadium when it last staged an ODI, also against Sri Lanka. Ten years later, I will start my time as head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team, so the time has moved really fast,” he highlighted.