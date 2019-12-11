Sri Lanka opt bat against Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has opted to bat first against Pakistan after winning the toss in the first Test of the two-match series, on Wednesday.

The match is scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as Test cricket has returned to Pakistan after a decade. National anthems of both countries were played before the play started on the historic day.

Abid Ali and Usman Shinwari are making their Test debuts for Pakistan. Dinesh Chandimal has made a comeback to the playing XI for Sri Lanka after losing captaincy earlier this year.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt.), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

The second and final match of the series will be played at the National Stadium Karachi from December 19-23.