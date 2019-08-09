Sri Lanka security delegation visits Lahore

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Sri Lanka Cricket’s delegation was briefed on the security situation of Lahore on Thursday.

The visitors were first given a tour of the safe city office and then were taken to the Gaddafi stadium. The security delegation was also briefed about the security of the ground and the route.

The Head of the Security Delegation, Mohan De Silva while talking to the media stated that he was grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for taking them into confidence regarding their security plans.

“Today we met the personnel from Lahore police and security agencies. We are grateful to the PCB who have taken us into confidence regarding their security arrangements. We will report our finding to the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) which will then take a decision on the tour to Pakistan,” said De Silva.

According to sources, the current plan is to hold the first Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi from October 1 to 5. The Sri Lanka team will then fly to Lahore on October 7.

The second Test is being planned to take place on October 9 to 13. The Sri Lanka team will fly to Karachi three days before the first Test if the tour gets clearance from the SLC.