Sri Lanka unsure of Pakistan tour

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hesitant about a tour of Pakistan later this year because they are unsure about the freedom their player’s would enjoy during the tour.

According to private channel, a two-part series that features limited-overs cricket in Karachi and Lahore seems likely. The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani is scheduled to hold talks with SLC officials during an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in this regard.

The Sri Lanka men’s cricket team was attacked in 2009 in Lahore which made Pakistan an undesirable destination for future tours. The previous PCB administration was successful in bringing cricket back to the country; however, that success has been confined to limited-overs cricket.

Now the PCB is seeking to bring Test cricket back as well. The Sri Lanka cricket team is being pursued in this regard for a tour later this year. The Islander’s tour is expected to be played in two parts. Two Tests in September and October while three T20Is and One-day International’s (ODIs) are expected to be played in December.

The PCB had invited the Sri Lankan team to play Tests in Karachi and Lahore a few months back however they have refrained from a definitive response. The Chairman of the PCB is now expected to persuade Sri Lanka officials during the ICC meetings in London. According to sources the SLC is satisfied with the security arrangements but have an issue with the players being strictly confined to their hotel.

Officials think there should be a gap of three days since the Test matches will last for 10 days which makes the tour a 15-day affair.

During this time it would not be feasible for players to be confined to the stadium and hotel. Pakistan’s security situation is not similar to the UAE where players can go around without security.

PCB also gave them an option to play a solitary test in Pakistan to which the SLC is yet to respond. If Sri Lanka does not agree to the tour they will then be invited to play limited-overs cricket in Pakistan. The Islanders also visited Pakistan to play a T20I match in Lahore in 2017.