Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan after winning final T20I by 13 runs

LAHORE: Depleted Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs to win the third and final Twenty20 international in Lahore on Wednesday, whitewashing the world number one team 3-0 in the series.

Sri Lanka scored 147-7 with debutant Oshada Fernando scoring a brilliant 48-ball 78 not out with three sixes and eight boundaries. For Pakistan, paceman Mohammad Amir took 3-27.

Pakistan were then undone by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who took 3-21 as they managed 134-6 in 20 overs.

Haris Sohail was steering Pakistan towards 148-run chase against Sri Lanka when he got out for after hitting a fifty.

Pakistan stood at 111 for six wickets at the end of 17th over. Babar Azam and Haris Sohail‘s 76-run partnership tumbled in the 12th over when Kumara had Azam caught behind. Babar contributed 27 off 32 balls including only one four whereas Haris scored 52 runs off 50 balls. Pakistan were 94-2 at the end of 15 overs.

Pakistan has made three changes in the squad by dropping Ahmed Shahzad, Umer Akmal and Muhammad Husnain.

LAHORE: Top-ranked Pakistan are looking to avoid series whitewash against second-string Sri Lanka in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) series, on Wednesday (today).

According to reports, the match is scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL) at 06:30 PM. The stadium will turn pink for the first time in history as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joins hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

The Green Shirts are expected to make two changes. Umar Akmal – who scored two consecutive golden ducks in as many matches on his comeback – and Mohammad Amir will presumably be replaced by Haris Sohail and Usman Shinwari.

After losing the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said it is an eye-opener for the national team.

“It is failure of the team in both the T20 matches and I take full responsibility of this downfall. We have one last game remaining and still there is a chance for the players to reunite and to rethink what went wrong and to develop a spirit and confidence to perform better.

“Losing is never good, especially against a team that is without their major players, and it’s an eye-opener. We can see deficiencies in every department: bowling, batting and particularly the way we got out against spin, and also our death bowling.

“There was a clear difference between the two teams. Despite being inexperienced, they were disciplined and did everything right, while we completely failed to implement our plan.”

On the other hand, the visitors, who lead the series 2-0 are targeting to secure a clean sweep against the Green Shirts by downing the hosts in the final game.

Inexperienced Sri Lanka had achieved their biggest T20 win over Pakistan by 64 runs on the back of some brilliant batting and bowling in the first match on Saturday.

The visitors had earned another emphatic 35-run victory over top-ranked Pakistan on Monday in the second Twenty20 for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.