Sri Lankan Naval Commander lauds Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional maritime security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Comma-nder of the Sri Lankan N-avy Vice Admiral Nisha-ntha Ulugetenne Tuesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muh-ammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at the Naval Headqu-arters.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s eff-orts and commitments in s-upport of collaborative ma-ritime security in the region.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy was received by the Naval Chief and presented Guard of Honour, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

After wreath laying at S-huhada monument, the visiting dignitary was introd-uced to Principal Staff Of-ficers at Naval Headqu-arters.

Later, Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy called on Chief of the Naval Staff at his office.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security milieu was discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring mari-time security and peace in the region through Regio-n-al Maritime Security Patr-ols. Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy was also bri-efed on Pakistan Navy ope-rational capabilities. It is expected that the on-going visit of Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries.