Saman Gunadasa

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was officially sworn in yesterday as Sri Lanka’s acting president by the chief justice, following the formal resignation of Gotabhaya Rajapakse, who fled the country on Wednesday amid the largest demonstrations and mass strikes in the country’s history.

Wickremesinghe, the sole parliamentarian from the right-wing United National Party, was initially appointed prime minister by President Gotabhaya Rajapakse on May 12 after his elder brother Mahinda Rajapakse was forced to resign from the premiership on May 9. Rajapakse then appointed Wickremesinghe acting president three days ago, on July 13, as he flew out of Sri Lanka on early Wednesday morning.

Having been Sri Lankan prime minister six times since 1993, Wickremesin-ghe is a long-standing pro-US defender of bourgeois rule and committed supporter of International Monetary Fund austerity measures. Soon after being sworn in, Wickremesinghe issued a media release threatening the ongoing protests centred around Galle Face Green in Colombo. “I will take immediate steps to establish law and order in the country,” he declared, while claiming he was “not against the peaceful struggle.” It was necessary, he added, “however, to identify the difference between the insurgents and protesters.”

Wickremesinghe then referred to recent clashes between and army personal and anti-government protesters, during which 24 soldiers were injured and weapons of two soldiers were allegedly stolen. “Th-ese insurgents are trying to create unrest next week. We cannot allow it,” he said.

Referring to his earlier move to assign the military and police powers to crackdown on protesters if they challenged bourgeois rule, Wickremesinghe said: “I have appointed a committee comprising service co-mmanders and IGP [Inspe-ctor General of Police]. They are in charge of maintaining law and order.”

Wickremesinghe then cynically linked the “law and order” situation with the catastrophic economic crisis and the desperate situation facing millions of Sri Lankans. “A breakdown in law and order will impact the economy. Fuel, power and water supply and food supply can crumble,” he declared.

In other words, the on-going protests by workers, youth and the rural masses over the skyrocketing price of food, fuel and cooking gas and other scarce essentials is worsening this crisis and state repression is required to supply essentials and “restore order.”

Later that day, Wickremesinghe, accompanied by journalists, photographers and television crews, visited the injured 24 soldiers in hospital. He made no reference to the 84 protesters assaulted by police and army officers this week and now in hospital or a young demonstrator killed during these clashes.

Corporate sector, civil society organisations and the religious establishment, along with the US and other embassies, have said the constitution and the constitutional framework must be maintained—codeword words for capitalist rule.

The Sri Lankan constitution includes the executive presidency, which allows Wickremesinghe to impose a range of repressive measures, including the Esse-ntial Services Act, Preven-tion of Terrorism Act, Pub-lic Security Ordinance and other anti-democratic act-ions, measures already used by former President Rajapakse.

On Thursday, US ambassador Julie Chung tweeted that “A peaceful transfer of power within SL’s democratic and constitutional framework is essential.”

While voicing these “concerns”—a reflection of her nervousness about the extreme political instability in Sri Lanka, Chung and various “quiet Americans” are maneouvring behind the scenes with the political opposition, the military and the police, offering advice about how to deal with the ongoing mass anti-government movement. Defying threats to use the military and police in a broader crackdown, workers, youth and rural masses are continuing their prot-ests. Low flying helicopters threatened the protesters on Wednesday, while media showed huge contingents of police and military being brought near to the Galle Face Green protest site on Thursday.

An article yesterday in the English-language Islan-d headlined, “Nod given for use of lethal force,” reported that the Armed Forces had been ordered to “use lethal force if it is necessary to protect public property, key installations, vulnerable points and human lives.”

The intensifying political turmoil is driven by the worsening socio-economic crisis, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the US-led NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of distressed people are continuing to wait in fuel queues for several days at time. The number of deaths that have occurred on these lines rose to a total of 19 on Thursday.

Health services and public hospitals are breaking down due to shortages of medicines, equipment and staff, with health workers, including doctors forced to wait in fuel queues. School closures continue and public transport is crippled due fuel shortages. Almost 75 percent of the population is skipping meals and starving due to skyrocketing food prices. Last month the official annualized food inflation rate hit 80 percent.

Yesterday, Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said a new president would be elected by parliament on July 20 but would only hold that position until the end of 2024.

A flurry of backroom wheeling and dealing between the political establishment and leaders for presidency and premiership is underway.

Sagara Kariyawasam, general secretary of Rajapakse’s fractured Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), which holds the largest number of parliamentary seats, announced that it would back Wic-kremesinghe for the presidency. However, SLPP cha-irman G.L. Peiris declared that the party must support its own candidate. SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Ala-happeruma has announced his candidacy for the presidency. Other presidential contenders include, Sajith Premadasa, leader of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, a breakaway group from Wickremes-inghe’s rump UNP. The suggestion has also been made to share the presidency and premiership betw-een Premadasa and Alah-apperuma. Other parliamentary parties, such as the Janatha Vimukthi Peram-una (JVP), Tamil National Alliance and others have yet to issue a statement on the presidential elections.

Establishment of an interim, all-party government, following election of the prime minister and presidency, is crucial for Sri Lanka’s ruling elite class to begin imposing the still being negotiated IMF-dictated austerity agenda. Its measures will only impose new burdens on the working masses, including through subsidy cuts, privatisations, and increased and more broadly based taxes. Giving voice to the nervousness within the ruling class, Central Bank Go-vernor Nandalal Weeras-inghe told international me-dia that unless a stable government is soon established in Sri Lanka, the country will come to a standstill.

The trade unions continue to play an utterly reactionary role. The response of the unions to the largest island wide, anti-government protest in Sri Lankan history on July 9, and the subsequent mass storming of the president’s and the prime minister’s homes, was to block all independent action by the working class. The Trade Unions Coordination Centre and the Trade Unions and Mass Organisation Collective declared they would launch a general strike, along with a hartal (closure of businesses) on July 14, if Rajapakse and Wickremesinghe do not quit by July 13. When this did not happen, they declared they would organise action for July 18.

Even if this occurs, the walkout, like all the other one-day general strikes they were forced to call—on April 28, May 6 and 10—will be used to let off steam and divert workers behind calls for interim, all-party government.

In opposition to this pro-capitalist agenda, the Socialist Equality Party calls on the working class to independently intervene into this political situation, rallying youth and rural poor, to fight for their own revolutionary solutions for their burning needs based on socialist policies.

For that, action committees of workers and rural poor must be urgently formed at every workplace, factory, plantations, neighborhoods and rural areas, independent of all bourgeois parties and their union agencies. Networks of these action committees need to be established and linked up with International Workers Alliance of Rank-and-File Committees to take forward this fight.