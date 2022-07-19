Sri Lanka’s political crisis and the next

The anti-government public uprising over Sri Lanka’s worst-ever economic crisis has completed 100 days. There were celebrations on Sunday at the Gota Go Gama protest camp in Colombo to mark the 100 days of protest of Sri Lankans which includes all segments of Sri Lankan society ranging from the Sinhalese Budmist majority to Muslim, Tamil, and Christian societies, along with student and labor unions in the country. According to the leaders of the protesters, their journey is not yet over and they will continue their protest until all remains of the Sinhalese oppressive regime either relinquish the power or leave the country.

The acting President, Ranil Wickremesinghe once again declared a state of emergency in the country in a bid to control protests during a parliamentary vote to elect a new president. Protesters were of the view that the government has imposed an emergency to intimidate the protesters and reduce the intensity of the ongoing anti-government protests in the country. According to protesters, they can achieve only one out of six demands so far and they will not call off their protest until all are met.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of political chaos, uncertainty, and economic dismal over the past months, as the corruption and economic mismanagement of the governments had pushed the nation into an economic failure and bankruptcy. The Rajapaksa family ruled Sri Lanka over the past two decades and the protesters blame the Rajapaksas for bringing economic upheaval to the country. The protesters’ attacked the government buildings, Prime Minister’s residence, and President’s House which prompted the ruling elite to flee the country to escape prosecution and Accountability for its misdeeds.

During the past hundred days of ongoing protests, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother and Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from their offices and fled the country. It was the first time in Sri Lanka’s history that a serving head of state had faced utmost public anger, forced to resign and flee the country to protect himself from public reprisal. Earlier, their third brother and former Finance Minister, Basil Rajapaksa already resigned and left the country before the anti-government protest intensified in the country.

The protesters are also not in favor of President Wickremesinghe’s rule on the island and accused him of planning to complete the rest of Gotabaya’s term after getting elected by the parliament through a secret poll on July 20. According to protesters, the current leader was the part of the government which inflicted disaster on Sri Lankans through their wrongdoings. Anti-government activists also accused the current ruler of working to defuse the public anger and protect his colleagues from Accountability.

The global community and independent forums had also raised their voices for the Accountability of the people who are responsible for causing an economic crisis in the island nation. Presently, protesters are demanding a new leader, who has a clean past without any stain of corruption or criminal record and can sail the nation through this political and economic upheaval. However, most parliamentarians in the assembly belong to those parties that had ruled the country over the past decades.

Apparently, a fresh election in a fragile nation is not possible in the current situation, but a technocrat government may be a recipe for all problems of the people of Sri Lanka.