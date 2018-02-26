Sridevi will be seen on big screen for the last time in SRK’s ‘Zero’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The sudden death of Bollywood legendary actress Sridevi shocked the country and the entire film industry. Sridevi

passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding.

Sridevi, returned to the big screen in 2012 after a gap of 15 years and enthralls the audience with her spotless performance in English Vinglish and then in Mom.

Sridevi who was known for her performances in films like Sadma, Himmatwala, Judaai, English Vinglish and more, has left behind a trail of films that have made her presence everlasting.

However, Sridevi’s last film is yet to release because Sridevi has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

Sridevi will take over the big screen with her charm and persona in Anand L Rai’s Zero.

.

Advertisements