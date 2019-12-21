SRINAGAR: People stage protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Friday congregation prayers ended in Srinagar’s grand mosque on December 20, 2019. Indian authorities allowed Friday congregation prayers

SRINAGAR,KASHMIR,INDIA-DECEMBER 20 : People stage protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Friday congregation prayers ended in Srinagar's grand mosque on December 20, 2019.Indian authorities allowed Friday congregation prayers for the first time since India revoked Article 370 on August 05 this year which granted Kashmir autonomy. ( Faisal Khan - Anadolu Agency )

The Frontier Post / December 21, 2019
