SRK and Taapsee likely to be seen together in next film

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Shah Rukh Khan has been on a break ever since the release of Zero in December 2018. His fans have been waiting for him to make an announcement and recent reports have stated that he has three films lined-up. After almost two years of patience and wait, fans could see their Superstar on the celluloid.

The first film that seems to have been green lit by the actor is Pathan, which is touted to star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and directed by War fame Siddharth Raj Anand. The next one is Atlee Kumar’s untitled, also reportedly starring Padukone. And the last one is Rajkumar Hirani’s drama.

Hirani and Khan’s a Twain that has been waiting to meet since Munna Bhai MBBS, where Khan was credited for his inputs on the script in the end credits. And a report by Filmfare states that the film may star Taapsee Pannu opposite the actor. Pannu starred in his home production Badla last year with Amitabh Bachchan.

She too seems to be signing one film after another. She has Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, and a film on the life of Mithali Raj biopic coming up. She has already acted in some critically acclaimed and successful films like Manmarziyaan, Soorma, Mulk, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, and Game Over.

Rajkumar Hirani has one succesful after another to his credit. Starting his career as a director with Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. in 2003, he went on to direct films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 idiots, PK, and Sanju.