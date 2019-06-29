SRK, Gauri attends daughter Suhana’s bliss Graduation Ceremony

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s King Khan and his wife Gauri Khan doubled the pleasure of their beloved daughter Suhana by attending her Graduation Ceremony at Ardingly college in London on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is officially a graduate now and her proud parents’ dazzling posts are showing their excitement and winning hearts on the Internet.

King Khan and Gauri, who graced the ceremony, captured the heartwarming moments and shared photos and video on Instagram from the ceremony, one of which also features Suhana Khan receiving “The Russell Cup for Exceptional Contribution to Drama.”

Sharing an adorable photo, which features Gauri Khan and Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan wrote a heartfelt note for her daughter: “It’s her first step into the real world. “Four years have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza… Last train ride… And first step into the real world… School ends… Learning doesn’t.”

Felicitations are in order for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as she has not only graduated but has also won a prestigious Russel Cup for her ‘exceptional contribution to drama’.

19-year old daughter of Shah Khan has been very active on social media. She has not made her Bollywood debut yet. Khan’s daughter has become a trendsetter.

Most of her fans expect Suhana’s next stop to be Bollywood. While the she is in fact keen on studying acting from a university before pursuing her Bollywood career.

However, Shah Rukh earlier had revealed that Suhana won’t be making her Bollywood debut anytime soon. In an interview with a daily, SRK said, “Neither my son nor my daughter have been groomed to be actors.