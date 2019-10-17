SRK likely to work with Tamil director Atlee

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is loved by millions of fans and his fandom only seems to be growing with each passing day. The megastar has been relevant for almost three decades now and everything he does becomes news.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, but post that, the actor took a break from films as he wanted to spend time with his family and unwind. However, latest reports around the actor is that he will be revealing the details about his next projects on his birthday (November 2).

There is a lot of speculation around his upcoming projects, the latest being that he will be working with renowned Tamil film director Atlee who is known for films like Mersel and Theri. According to the reports, the actor will begin working on the film in December.