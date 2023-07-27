SSC turns Noman’s land as Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka

COLOMBO (Reuters): Pakistan completed a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka after Noman Ali’s career-best 7-70 fashioned a comprehensive victory by an innings and 222 runs in the second test on Thursday.

Having conceded a lead of 410, Sri Lanka’s defeat was only a matter of time and left-arm spinner Noman spun a web around the batsmen at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground as Pakistan romped home inside four days.

🚨 Pakistan's highest margin of victory in an away Test 🚨



What a way to begin our ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign 💪#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/fMsQCc2dOH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2023

Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 63 but Sri Lanka, who managed 166 in the first innings, were all out for 188 in the second.

Earlier, Pakistan batted two overs on day four, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century before declaring on 576-5.

Agha Salman remained unbeaten on 132 after opener Abdullah Shafique’s career-best 201 had laid the foundation for Pakistan’s mammoth total.