SSGC reverts decision over gas price hike on commercial ‘tandoors’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to revert it’s prior decision to increase gas prices of commercial ‘tandoors’ across Pakistan.

SSGC rolled back the new rate which was announced to be at Rs 1283 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) to the previously allocated Rs 738 per MMBTU.

SSGC further said in a statement on the matter that those commercial users who had been overcharged could bring their gas bills to the concerned authorities, or contact them on the matter, their money would be reimbursed.

The tandoors shall henceforth be charged on the tariffs decided upon before July 1, concluded SSGC.

The Muttahida Naanbai Association on August 5 set a deadline for the government to push up roti prices.

Speaking at a press conference, the association’s president Aftab Gul said they have given the government the August 29 deadline to increase prices of roti.

He said naanbais are made to sell a roti for Rs6 but they suffer losses even if they sell it for Rs8 owing to rising inflation.