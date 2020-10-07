SSGPL announces CNG stations in Sindh to remain shut for 72 hours

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGPL) on Wednesday announced that CNG stations will remain shut on Thursday across Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi.

An SSGCL spokesperson said the CNG closure directive will not be applicable to RLNG-transferred gas stations.

Hardships of consumers have further intensified as rickshaw drivers’ opined they could not save money on petrol consumption at the end of the day. The spokesperson said the gas supply will remain suspended for 72 hours for the CNG sector this week.

The TV channel reported the rickshaw drivers urged the government to continue the supply of CNG. The SSGPL said that gas is being supplied as per the schedule amid a decrease in supply in the system.