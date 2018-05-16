SSP Junejo torture case: Govt challenged Imran’s acquittal in IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Advocate General Islamabad challenged the Imran Khan’s acquittal in the former SSP Asmatullah Junejo in the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on May 4 acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case.

The petition stated that as per the First Information Report (FIR) Imran Khan was said to have played a special part in the attack and it adding that evidence is present to prove PTI chief’s involvement in the case.

The petitioner requested the court to cancel the ATC decision in regarding the acquittal of Imran Khan in SSP Junejo torture case.

On May 4, ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had announced the acquittal of Imran Khan in the case.

Imran Khan and other senior party leaders are accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then-SSP operations and violating the loudspeakers act.

Two ATCs are hearing the total of four cases against the party leaders in Islamabad.

