SSWM endorses procurement process for outsourcing Solid waste operations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has endorsed the procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in Districts Korangi and Central and also approved taking up municipal solid waste management activity in areas of Gulshan- e- Hadeed, Murad Memon goth, Steel Town falling under the jurisdiction of District Council Karachi through existing contract of DMC Malir.

The board took these decisions in it’s 15th meeting held here at Click project office under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. SSWMB Members including Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Special Secretary Finance Department Bilal Ahmed, Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Chana, Secretary SSWMB Shahbaz Tahir Ali, Executive Director Operations-I Tariq Ali Nizamani, Executive Director Operation-II Nisar A. Soomro, Additional Commissioner Karachi Asad Ali Khan and others attended the meeting. The board meeting discussd operational and administrative matters of SSWMB and took key decisions.

The meeting also approved Rs. 8 billion budget of the board for the financial year 2021-22. It also passed resolution for transfer/ allotment of land in name of SSWMB at Jam Chakro spread over 500 acres and Gond Pass 450 acres in district West,SonWalhar 200 acres located on M-9 Moter Way in Jamshoro, Ganjo Takar 500 acres in Hyderabad being utilized as landfill site to prevent encroachment and execution of other components of ADP schemes at sites.

The Board validated the finalization of procurement process for middle end operations in Hyderabad and procurement process for outsourcing of solid waste operations in District Korangi to a Chinese company and district Central to a European back ground company. It also endorsed the procurement process for outsourcing of front end collection contract in Hyderabad and Larkana. Besides, the Board acknowledged revenue potential of Rs. 6.5 billion from charging minimal fees from households for solid waste management services in 7 districts of Karachi.

Initially revenue potential is estimated at Rs. 2.8 billion per year . In this regard Secretary SSWMB was directed to finalize detailed proposal. Board approved taking up municipal solid waste management activity in areas Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town and Murad Memon Goth falling under jurisdiction of District Council through existing contract of DMC Malir.

The board has taken this decision on the request received from district administration Malir for extension of sanitation services in Murad Memon Goth , Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Steel Town which other wise form part of District Council Karachi limits.

In this regard , board was briefed that in compliance to district administration requests , the concerned company undertaking waste management operations in DMC Malir has conducted survey and reported that estimated population of Gulshan-e-Hadeed consisted of 217856 with household count of 6360 and with estimated garbage generation of 110 ton per. Memon Goth estimated population 75000 with estimated garbage generation of 38 tons per day, while Steel Town with estimated population of 25000 generated 20 ton garbage on daily basis. The board approved the proposal in best interest of public of areas and minimizing the environmental hazards.