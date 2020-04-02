St.Petersburg: A woman wears a medical mask walks past a sign with Euro 2020 emblem in St.Petersburg where UEFA planned to host four UEFA EURO 2020 matches, including a quarter final, in Russia. UEFA on Wednesday announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA EURO 2020, due to be played in June and July this year, avoiding placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches. For some people the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.