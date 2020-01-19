Stabilise flour prices by Tuesday: Sindh CM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government has procured 300,000 tonnes of wheat from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) — of which 70,000 had been brought to the metropolis, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday.

In a statement from the CM House, it was confirmed that the provincial government had procured the PASSCO wheat from Balochistan and Punjab. The delay was caused due to the transporters’ strike.

The CM said his government had hired the National Logistic Cell’s (NLC) services, which mobilised a 200-vehicle fleet to transport the wheat from Punjab and Balochistan to Karachi and Hyderabad. He added that 70,000 bags had arrived in the city so far and that another 30,000 bags were to be brought in by Monday evening.

Shah directed the food department secretary, Laiq Ahmed, to personally monitor wheat-lifting from Punjab and Balochistan and start issuing wheat to the flour mills in line with the government policy.

Shah also directed the Bureau of Supply & Prices to play their due role to stabilise flour prices all over Sindh, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad. Further, through his chief secretary, he also directed all deputy commissioners to control the artificial price hike in their respective areas, particularly of the flour.

The CM directed the food department to avert the wheat crisis within the next two days.

