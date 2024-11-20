Stable Afghanistan benefits region and world: Baradar

KABUL (BNA): In a meeting with several scholars from India and Bangladesh, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, expressed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan views a self-reliant Afghanistan as advantageous for both the region and the world.

According to a press release from the Deputy Prime Minister’s office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund recently met with the scholars at his office. During the meeting, he emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is committed to promoting a pure and correct understanding of Islam, free from superstitions. To achieve this, the government is strengthening schools, establishing new educational institutions, and implementing significant reforms in the curriculum.

Furthermore, Mullah Baradar Akhund highlighted that the Islamic Emirate is actively working to improve the country’s economic situation. Large-scale economic projects have been launched, trade with neighboring countries, the region, and the world has expanded, and progress in the industrial sector has been made.

These efforts aim to create a self-sufficient economy, free from external dependencies.

He also mentioned that the freezing of Afghanistan’s national assets and economic sanctions have been major obstacles, slowing the country’s economic growth.

The Deputy Prime Minister further stated that the Islamic Emirate seeks to establish political and economic relations based on mutual interests and in accordance with Islamic principles.

He reiterated that a self-sustained Afghanistan is beneficial for both the region and the world.

During the meeting, the scholars from India and Bangladesh expressed their satisfaction with the governance of the Islamic system in Afghanistan and shared their views on strengthening the Islamic system further.