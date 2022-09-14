Stable Afghanistan in region’s interest: Depy Economy Minister

KABUL (Pajhwok): Peace and stability in Afghanistan could result in the economic development of all regional countries, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Economy Minister Abdul Latif Nazari, addressing a gathering titled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’ at a private university in Kabul said Afghanistan’s geopolitical position could be an opportunity.

Referring to Afghanistan’s clean drinking water reservoirs and natural resources, he said if the situation in the country and relations with other nations were handled properly, Afghanistan could become a great opportunity for all nations.

He said peace and security in Afghanistan could result in the economic prosperity of other nations, adding that Afghanistan could play the role of an economic corridor between China and Pakistan in the future. Pak-Afghan Youth Head Shahid Khan said peace, stability and economic development of Afghanistan and Pakistan were interlinked. He said in the past 20 years, there had been fighting in Afghanistan and the same way there had been clashes and insecurity in Pakistan. He said Afghanistan’s inclusion in CEPEC would be in the interest of the people of Afghanistan.

Related