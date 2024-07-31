Stage, television, film actor Sardar Kamal passes away

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Stage, television and film actor Sardar Kamal passed away in Lahore last night. He was 52.

He suffered a heart attack and he was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology but he could not survive.

He would be laid to rest in his native city of Faisalabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of senior actor and comedian Sardar Kamal.

In a statement, he said the death of Sardar Kamal has deprived Pakistan’s showbiz industry of a great artist. He said Sardar Kamal was such an artist who always brought smiles to the faces of others. He said his services for the industry will always be remembered.

Condoling with the bereaved family, the Information Minister prayed for the departed soul.