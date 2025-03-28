Stakeholders on same page in combating terrorism: Naqvi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the Prime Minister, Army Chief, and all stakeholders are on the same page in combating terrorism.

Chairing the second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Islamabad, he said no decision would be made without consulting the provinces.

The meeting reviewed the progress on enhancing the capacity of Counter-Terrorism Departments in provinces.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that it is essential to fully activate the Counter-Terrorism Departments at the provincial level for an effective counter-terrorism response, and in this regard, all possible assistance will be provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in view of their challenges.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA will be fully activated at the federal level.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that after the reorganization of the Frontier Constabulary, it is being converted into the National Reserve Police.

The meeting also agreed to make explosive materials a federal subject to ensure effective monitoring.

Furthermore, it was decided to effectively raise the issue of terrorism with the Afghan government through the Foreign Ministry.

On the occasion, the Interior Minister stressed that all institutions must strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for foolproof security of foreign nationals.