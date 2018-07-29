Stamped ballot papers recovered from garbage dump in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Stamped ballot papers were recovered Sunday night from a garbage heap in the metropolis’ Qayyumabad area.

The ballot papers mentioned candidates who contested the polls from the NA-241 and PS-160 constituencies. Further, voter cards were also found in the stashed electoral papers.

The stamped ballot papers and voter cards were first found by the area’s residents in a garbage heap, which had been set on fire.

Shortly afterwards, local representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) arrived at the scene and took away the ballot papers, mostly bearing stamps on their symbols as well as that of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The party representatives said they will submit the ballot papers as evidence to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow.

