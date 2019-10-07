Standard Chartered accelerates UAE digital push

DUBAI (Agencies): Standard Chartered, a bank with strong footprints across Asia, Middle East and Africa, is to take digitisation of banking services in the UAE to its global standards, Michael Gorriz, Group Chief Information Officer, told “Gulf News”.

“We are fully prepared for digital business,” said Gorriz. “We have all the tool sets and systems in place to serve the UAE and all other markets where we operate. In each market we explore the regulations to see what is possible within the regulatory framework.”

In the UAE, government initiatives are digitising both personal and business data. Gorriz said this would expedite the digital transformation of banking services here.

Standard Chartered has rolled out various levels of digital banking offerings in several of the markets it operates. In nine African countries, the bank has fully digitised operations — from onboarding of customers to delivery of all possible consumer banking products and services based on mobile apps.

“Whatever one wants from a bank, we are targeting to deliver on online and or mobile platforms,” said Gorriz. “The UAE national expectation of a normal banking service delivery is about a few seconds and Standard Chartered is gearing up to deliver these to the customer.”

In most markets, including the UAE, the bank is targeting to have a digitally capable banking service combined with some human interface where necessary. The Africa model is a digital-only one, but only offering basic banking services.

But in the UAE and most of Asia, the bank sees combination of digital services and some limited amount of branch-based services that will form the essence of its digital strategy.