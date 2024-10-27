Stanikzai rejects internal rift among IEA leaders

KABUL (Ariana News): Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, said on Sunday that media reports about differences among the leaders of the Islamic Emirate are not true.

Speaking at an event in Kabul, Stanikzai said that the enemies of Afghanistan are still seeking to disrupt the economic, political and security sectors of Afghanistan.

“About three years have passed since Afghanistan’s independence. During these three years, foreign forces were not present in Afghanistan, but our enemy is still lurking. They are trying to create problems in the economy, politics, internal affairs and security sectors of Afghanistan,” Stanikzai said.

According to him, many projects are currently being implemented in different provinces, which shows the absence of administrative corruption and the honest service of officials.

Emphasizing that security has been ensured across the country, he asked all citizens to participate in the reconstruction, progress and security of the country.

“We have to learn from the past. There should not be a situation where we, Allah forbid, disagree among ourselves and civil war starts. There should not be a power invading Afghanistan again. We should not be forced to ask for aid from other countries out of poverty. We should make the country self-reliant. This is our duty. We do this so that our children can get rid of problems,” Stanikzai said.

Stanikzai also gave a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he emphasized on the expansion of relations with countries and the need to have strong diplomacy.

He also stressed the importance of modern and religious education in the country and said that special attention should be paid to this sector.