Stanikzai says media is an essential part of society

KABUL (Ariana News): Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the political deputy foreign minister, says media is an essential need in society.

Speaking at a seminar aimed at improving the capacity of spokespersons from ministries and independent government institutions, Stanikzai emphasized the importance of access to information and the vital role of media in Afghanistan.

“In today’s age, media and spokespersons are a significant need for society and the country, and this sector must be strengthened. Spokespersons must be strong and able to withstand any situation. In order to cope with the circumstances, they should strive to have comprehensive information not only about their work environment but also about the country and society,” he said.

Khabib Ghafran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture, also addressed the seminar and said: “The main goal of this seminar is to discuss how to improve the capacity of spokespersons in central departments of the Islamic Emirate and how to address the issue of access to information.”

Meanwhile, some journalists and organizations supporting journalists are calling for timely and comprehensive information to be made available to them.

Hujatullah Mujaddidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association, said: “It is the responsibility of journalistic and media institutions to support the media by enhancing journalists’ capacities, improving media literacy and ethics, and working on maintaining neutrality and innovation.”

Rohullah Danish, a journalist, stated: “It is necessary that Afghan media receive more support because they play a significant role not only in information publication but also in education and cultural development within society.”

After three years, journalists say they are still facing challenges regarding access to information, and that this issue has not been fully resolved.