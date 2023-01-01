Stanikzai urges US to reopen embassy in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): The deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, called on the United States to reopen its embassy in Kabul.

“Let us fulfil our responsibilities. Come and open your embassy. We take care of your security. When you come, other countries will do the same. Many countries are saying in private meetings with us that if America restores its relations with you, we will come immediately,” Stanikzai said during his visit to the Afghan Consulate in Dubai.

The interim government in Afghanistan seeks to expand its international relations with the world, while the US asserts that no country will recognize the current regime in Afghanistan.

In a recent briefing, the deputy spokesman of the US State Department said that restrictions on women would delay Kabul’s international relations.

“We have seen this now time and time again – denying them education, denying them the ability to work, denying them the ability to participate in the provision of humanitarian assistance that benefits all Afghans,” said Vedant Patel, a spokesman for the US Department of State.

He added that to the extent that the Taliban is looking for more normal relations with countries worldwide, “that will not happen in a long time, so long as they continue to advance these repressive edicts against women and girls.”

Furthermore, the US charge d’affairs, Karen Decker, asserted in a video conference with several Afghan women journalists that while the Islamic Emirate has taken over several diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, no country plans to recognize them.

Decker added that if the Taliban wants good relations with other countries, they should have good relations with women and men in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan seized control of power, the group has stepped up its persecution of women’s freedom and rights.

According to the experts, the suppressive policy in the country in general and in women mainly will increase poverty, unemployment and extremism, which will eventually foster the growth of terrorism.

While the Taliban authorities reiterated that “Political issues or external issues of the country should not be dependent on Afghanistan’s internal issues, Afghanistan’s internal issues are related to the people of Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan make independent decisions about the country’s internal issues,” stated Bilal Karimi, Taliban deputy spokesperson.

In the meantime, the international community and Islamic groups reaffirmed the necessity of lifting the prohibition on women’s employment and education to have positive and regular ties with the rest of the world.