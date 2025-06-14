Starving merged dists of funds fueling extremism: Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has made an urgent demand to the federal government to immediately transfer the Rs. 350 billion allocated for the merged districts under the NFC Award for the fiscal year 2024-25 to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In an official statement issued from his office, Barrister Dr. Saif stated that although Rs. 350 billion had been earmarked by the federal government for the merged districts, the province has received only Rs. 83 billion during the past ten months. This leaves a balance of Rs. 267 billion still pending, with the federal government continuously using delaying tactics in its disbursement.

He emphasized that the lack of funds from the federation is severely impacting the ongoing development projects in the merged districts. “These funds are not just financial assistance but a fulfillment of promises made to the people of these areas. The development of the merged districts and their integration into the national mainstream is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Barrister Dr. Saif highlighted that the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a historic decision aimed at bringing these areas into the national fold and addressing their longstanding deprivations. However, the federal government’s lack of seriousness is undermining this critical national initiative.

He further stressed that the non provision of funds was not only halting the development process but also significantly hampering ongoing efforts against terrorism. “Withholding funds meant for the merged districts promotes terrorism, as it is impossible to eliminate extremism without initiating development projects in these areas,” he warned. He demanded that all pending funds under the NFC Award for the merged districts be immediately released to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government so that the development projects can be completed on time and the people can receive their rightful entitlements.

Barrister Dr. Saif added that the purpose of the merger was to bring the tribal districts at par with the rest of the province, but due to the federal government’s negligence, these areas continue to suffer from deprivation. He said stating that if the federal government was truly serious about eliminating terrorism, it must immediately release the funds for the merged districts to accelerate development and address all existing grievances. He also strongly urged the federal government to stop treating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially the merged districts like a stepchild.