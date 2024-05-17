State completely failed to protect citizens: PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A single member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised Justice Aijaz Anwar annoyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police due to failure in recovery of four enforced disappeared brothers from Hayatabad, Peshawar three months ago, on Monday.

The counsel Muhammad Nader Shah argued that the four brothers were abducted from their home three months ago and despite previous court orders, the police have failed to recover them. Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that the state has completely failed to protect its citizens, and if the executive does not act in accordance with the Constitution, such incidents will continue to happen.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that a committee comprised of policemen is constituted for recovery of four enforced disappeared brothers belongs to business community. PHC Justice Ijaz Anwar expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in the case and observed that is any issued redressed after formation of a police committee to investigate the matter.

Peshawar High Court Justice Ijaz Anwar further remarked that businessmen are closing their trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to such incidents. PHC adjourned the hearing of a case regarding four missing persons from Hayatabad, Peshawar, until June 10, directing the police to produce the missing persons in court on the next hearing.

PTI’s leaders interim bail extends in corruption case: Special Anti-Corruption Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended interim bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and MPAs, Ajmal Khan and Gul Dad Khan, until June 24 in a case of corruption and illegal appointments. The court was scheduled to hear the case yesterday (on Monday), but the lawyers for the accused did not appear, resulting in the adjournment of the hearing.

According to the prosecution, a case of corruption and illegal appointments has been registered against Ajmal Khan and Gul Dad Khan in Bajaur, and both leaders have been named in the case. Special Anti-Corruption Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended their interim bail until June 24.

ATC confirms Qadri bail plea: Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar Judge Asghar Ali Shah confirmed the interim bail of provincial minister Adnan Qadri in a case related to attacking police check post during a protest against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, on 9th May 2023.

The counsel Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah argued that the case was politically motivated and that there was no evidence to link Adnan Qadri to the incident. The ATC judge Syed Asghar Ali Shah remarked that despite the seriousness of the incident, the prosecution’s file did not contain any concrete evidence, including CDR and confirmed Adnan Qadri’s interim bail.