State Department Declines to Comment on Pakistani Ministers’ Salary Increase

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: — During a State Department press briefing on Monday, a correspondent from The Frontier Post questioned the U.S. stance on a reported 900 percent salary increase for government ministers in Pakistan, despite the country’s ongoing economic struggles.

The journalist criticized Pakistan’s leadership, highlighting allegations of corruption and excessive spending in a nation grappling with severe poverty. “These rulers increased their own salaries by 900 percent,” the reporter said, adding that Pakistan frequently seeks financial assistance from international partners, including the United States.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller responded by steering clear of commenting on the issue. “I think the appropriate pay of government officials inside Pakistan is a question for the people of Pakistan and the Government of Pakistan to answer, not a question for the United States,” Miller said.

Miller further noted that it is not U.S. policy to comment on the salaries of government officials in other nations, emphasizing that such matters are internal to the respective countries.

The salary hike has sparked outrage within Pakistan, where many citizens are struggling with soaring inflation and widespread poverty. The U.S. has been a key economic partner for Pakistan, providing aid and assistance during its ongoing financial crisis.