State Department Reaffirms Support for Journalists Amid Visa Concerns

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON: — During a State Department briefing on Monday, a correspondent from The Frontier Post raised concerns about visa challenges faced by Pakistani journalists, citing the case of a veteran journalist Arshad Sharif who was denied a U.S. visa and later killed. The correspondent urged stronger support for journalists facing threats in Pakistan.

In response, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that the department cannot comment on individual visa cases due to privacy concerns. “I obviously don’t know anything about that particular case or why a visa was or wasn’t granted,” Miller said. “We don’t typically talk about those matters in public for obvious privacy reasons.”

Miller highlighted the United States’ commitment to supporting journalists and dissidents worldwide. “We are proud of the work that we have done to provide visas to refugees, dissidents, journalists, and those who expose corruption, fight for freedom, and flee tyranny. We will continue to do so,” he added.

The issue of press freedom and journalist safety remains a critical concern in Pakistan, where reporters often face violence, censorship, and legal harassment. The U.S. has been vocal about protecting human rights and supporting press freedom globally, though specific visa policies remain a sensitive topic.