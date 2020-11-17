State Department to release blueprint for response to China

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): The U.S. State Department’s Office of Policy Planning is set to release a blueprint for America’s response to China’s rise as an authoritarian superpower, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The lengthy document calls for strong alliances and rejuvenation of constitutional democracy. Axios obtained a copy.

The unclassified paper, called “The Elements of the China Challenge,” draws inspiration from an influential article published in 1947 by the policy planning team’s founder, U.S. diplomat George Kennan, in which he introduced the idea of containment as a strategy to deal with the Soviet Union.

Details: The document, which is more than 70 pages long, examines the Chinese Communist Party’s harmful conduct and its ideological sources, the vulnerabilities China faces, and how the U.S. and its allies should respond.

“Meeting the China challenge requires the United States to return to the fundamentals,” the paper states. The U.S. must fashion “sturdy policies that stand above bureaucratic squabbles and interagency turf battles and transcend short-term election cycles. The United States’ overarching aim should be to secure freedom.”

The paper lays out “ten tasks” for the U.S. to accomplish, including: Promoting constitutional government and civil society at home. Maintaining the world’s strongest military.

Strengthening the alliance system and creating new international org-anizations to promote de-mocracy and human rights.

Training a new generation of public servants who understand great-power competition with China.

Between the lines: The paper rejects the unilateralism and isolationism of the Trump era while maintaining conservative undertones, including an emphasis on economic liberty and a strong military.

Expert take: “One unique feature of the memo is its focus on how the CCP’s worldview shapes its behavior, which has been rare in U.S. government documents and should be a larger part of U.S. policy debates,” said Rush Doshi, director of the Brookings China Strategy Initiative, who reviewed a copy.

But the paper mostly overlooks certain key topics, including allied industrial policy, cross-border data flows and new tech coalitions, said Doshi. And “economics and technology are at the center of U.S.-China competition, but they barely appear in the me-mo’s prescriptions,” he added.

Of note: The arguments contained in the paper contrast sharply with those of Kiron Skinner, former director for policy planning at the State Department, who initially led the effort to formulate what she desc-ribed as a China-focused Kennan-style paper.

Skinner faced intense criticism after claiming in April 2019 that China’s rise was “a fight with a really different civilization” and “the first time that we will have a great power competitor that is not Caucasian.” She left the State Department a few months later.

The document obtained by Axios states pointedly on the first page that “China is a challenge because of its conduct.” It does not cast great-power competition in civilizational or racial terms.

Biden’s challenges: China damage control: The day he enters the White House, President-elect Joe Biden will inherit a host of China-related challenges that require immediate acti-on, from restoring diplomatic backchannels with China to figuring out what to do about lingering tariffs.

Biden must find a way to put the U.S.-China relationship on a more sustainable path while preserving U.S. national security interests and blocking China’s efforts to weaken international norms.

Backstory: During President Trump’s last year in office, the administration reshaped the U.S.-China relationship, taking 159 China-related policy actions in 2020 alone, according to a White House list obtained by Axios.

Some of those actions have been criticized as counterproductive and damaging to U.S. values, such as restrictions placed on Chinese journalists and the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization, in part due to China’s influence over the organization.

What’s next: The Biden administration will likely move quickly to unwind Trump-era actions seen as dangerous or immediately harmful.

Reengagement: This could mean rejoining multilateral organizations, including the WHO, and pursuing limited cooperation with China on pandemic management and climate change. Those moves may include:

Staffing the Center for Disease Control and Preve-ntion office in Beijing. The Trump administration removed most personnel in the months prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rejoining the U.N. Human Rights Council to push back against China’s attempts to water down international human rights norms amid its ongoing cultural genocide against Muslim minorities. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the council in 2018 after claiming it demonstrated anti-Israel bias.