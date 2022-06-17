State involved in forced disappearances: IHC CJ

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has remarked that the state has been involved in the forced disappearances while saying that if prime minister is not helpless then the Constitution holds him responsible for this.

IHC Chief Justice Minallah was hearing petitions seeking recovery of journalist Mudassar Naro and other missing persons on Friday. During hearing, the chief justice remarked that police were involved in extra judicial killings while agencies were being blamed for whisking people away. “Every day people are being disappeared but no one bothers. If prime minister is not helpless, then the constitution holds him responsible,” the judge said lamenting that the federal government had not taken missing persons’ case seriously.

Apparently, it seems that the government has failed to act upon the government order, Chief Justice Minallah remarked directing the government to ensure the implementation of May 25 court order. Meanwhile, the government submitted the notification of formation of a cabinet committee on the missing persons to the court. The attorney general of Pakistan told the court that the federal cabinet had formed a committee comprising ministers on the issue of missing persons.

The dismayed chief justice, however, remarked that the court in its order had directed the government to recover the disappeared people. On this, the AGP repeated that the government had formed a committee and investigation agencies were also trying their best to recover the missing persons.

The judge reminded the AGP that the court had directed to serve notices on former president General R Pervez Musharraf and all prime ministers who succeeded him. Where are these notices and affidavits, the judge inquired of the attorney. Justice Minallah remarked that it was a very important issue but the government attitude in this regard was deplorable.

He asked the AGP whether the newly formed committee had ever held its meetings. The judge asked him where the interior ministers were. He said; ‘will it look good if the court summons the chief executive of the country’. The CJ remarked that all the governments were violating their oaths and constitution.

