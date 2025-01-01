Stay hydrated this summer to protect body, mind

ISTANBUL (AA): Experts emphasize that rising temperatures increase the body’s need for water, highlighting that adequate hydration is essential for both physical health and mental well-being.

As summer begins and temperatures climb, the body’s demand for water rises significantly. Increased sweating and the body’s efforts to regulate temperature are the primary causes of this heightened water requirement during hot months.

Beyond the physical benefits, water consumption also positively impacts mental health, experts told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Merve Aktar, a nephrology specialist, advises against waiting for thirst as a signal to drink, especially in summer. She explains that drinking water at regular intervals before feeling thirsty is the most effective way to prevent dehydration.

For adults, the ideal daily water intake ranges between 2.5 and 3.5 liters. However, this amount varies depending on factors such as age, activity level and individual circumstances.

Aktar also notes that beverages like tea and coffee cannot substitute for water. Since caffeine causes the body to lose fluids – approximately 150 milliliters of water lost for every 100 milligrams of caffeine consumed – it is recommended to drink two glasses of water after a cup of Turkish coffee to compensate. These caffeinated drinks can increase the body’s need for water rather than fulfill it.

Water offers many health benefits: It helps prevent joint pain, improves mobility, aids in the delivery of vitamins and minerals to cells, supports the kidneys and liver in eliminating toxins, promotes youthful, radiant skin, prevents constipation and contributes to regular digestion.

Aktar points out early signs of dehydration, urging increased water intake when symptoms such as difficulty concentrating, headaches, muscle cramps, dark yellow urine, bad breath, constipation or sudden mood swings occur – these are indicators that the body lacks sufficient fluids.

Chronic insufficient water consumption can raise the risk of kidney disease, kidney stones, cardiovascular problems, and lead to higher morbidity and mortality rates.

Dehydration directly affects mental performance. Recent studies reveal that even mild dehydration can noticeably impair cognitive functions. It can reduce attention and concentration, negatively impact memory and learning and affect mood and cognitive flexibility.

Aktar stresses water’s importance for mental health, stating that chronic dehydration can increase the risk of anxiety by 30%, worsen depression symptoms by 25% and decrease sleep quality by 40%. Adequate hydration helps balance mood and reduce stress.

Acknowledging that busy schedules often cause people to forget to drink water, Aktar suggests practical reminders: taking a few sips at every email notification, scheduling water breaks at the start of meetings or placing water droplet stickers on computer screens.

She recommends leveraging technology and creativity to increase water intake. Smart bracelets with vibration alerts, plant-growing apps that reward drinking water, color-changing cups with thermostats, or phone apps that lock until water is consumed can help maintain hydration.

Safiye Keskin, a nutrition and dietetics expert, echoes that relying solely on thirst is not effective. She encourages planning water intake and developing a habit of drinking a glass of water every hour.

Chronic inadequate hydration increases the risk of kidney stones and chronic kidney disease. It also reduces stool softness, leading to constipation. Water maintains skin elasticity and moisture, preventing dull, dry and pale skin.

Since the brain is approximately 75% water, sufficient hydration reduces mental fatigue and optimizes cognitive functions such as perception, decision-making and attention. Insufficient water leads to slower reaction times, reduced memory capacity and increased mental tiredness.

Keskin advises keeping water at work or study desks and drinking during breaks to sustain hydration.

She also recommends using reminder apps, visual cues, and enhancing water with lemon, cinnamon sticks, or fruit slices for those who find plain water hard to drink. Setting a daily goal to finish 1.5 to 2 liters of water is important.

Keskin warns against consuming very cold water for cooling purposes. She suggests drinking water at room temperature or slightly warm instead, as consuming very cold water quickly can cause stomach cramps and may trigger migraines in sensitive individuals. It can also increase the risk of throat infections.

Dehydration is linked to psychological symptoms such as anxiety, reduced stress tolerance, and restlessness. Drinking water, especially when done mindfully, can have a meditative, calming effect on the mind.